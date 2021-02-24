iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Holdings Raised by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,692 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.30% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $33,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 86,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 54,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

IGIB stock remained flat at $$60.65 during trading on Wednesday. 13,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,291. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.11 and a 52 week high of $61.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.28.

