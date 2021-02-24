iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,521 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $59,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 303,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,743. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.40 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

