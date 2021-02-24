iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF (TSE:XBB)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$31.82 and last traded at C$31.96. 231,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 137,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.32.

iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF Company Profile (TSE:XBB)

iShares DEX Universe Bond Index Fund seeks to provide income by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the DEX Universe Bond Index, net of expenses. The DEX Bond Index consists of a diversified selection of investment-grade Government of Canada, provincial, corporate and municipal bonds issued domestically in Canada and denominated in Canadian dollars.

