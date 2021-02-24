iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Increased by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 371,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $139,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.06. 189,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.