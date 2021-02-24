iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sets New 1-Year High at $256.22

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $256.22 and last traded at $255.99, with a volume of 108333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.77 and a 200-day moving average of $213.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after acquiring an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,527,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,613,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares during the period.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

