iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,409 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.71 on Wednesday, reaching $256.37. The stock had a trading volume of 132,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,529. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

