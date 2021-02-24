iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $646,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 72,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 576,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,467,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR traded up $2.33 on Wednesday, reaching $108.36. The stock had a trading volume of 186,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,282. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.