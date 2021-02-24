iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $40,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.39. The company had a trading volume of 202,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,282. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average is $84.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

