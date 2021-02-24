iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114,031 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.38% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $89,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,427,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 301.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 173,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,472,000 after purchasing an additional 119,622 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 247,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,529,000.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.46. The company had a trading volume of 477,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,178,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.76. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $87.81.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

