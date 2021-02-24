iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,863 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 864,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,445,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 11,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.52 and a 1 year high of $87.81.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

