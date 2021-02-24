iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,544,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.20. 1,061,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,035,566. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.