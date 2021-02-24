iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

