iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $550,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,830,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,138,000.

QUAL stock opened at $118.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.22. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

