iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) is Strategic Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Strategic Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 95.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,320 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTH. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the third quarter worth $76,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of URTH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,394. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $119.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97.

