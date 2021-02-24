iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $146.05 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200 day moving average of $129.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

