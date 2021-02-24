iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Boosted by Strategic Investment Management LLC

Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 9.6% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 108.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,856,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,146,000 after acquiring an additional 966,040 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8,096.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 749,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,316,000 after acquiring an additional 740,675 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 601,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,002,000 after acquiring an additional 320,208 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IWM traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,586,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,931,639. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

