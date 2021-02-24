iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 266.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $315.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,895. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.54 and a fifty-two week high of $339.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $315.39 and its 200-day moving average is $261.99.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.