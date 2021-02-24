iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 167,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Granger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.84. 9,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,661. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.71.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

