iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock remained flat at $$25.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 737,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,042,762. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

