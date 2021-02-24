iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 306.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,396 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $64.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.