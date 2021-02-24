iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 130.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,179 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.07% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 35,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.40. 32,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,663. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $96.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

