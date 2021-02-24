iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:ITA)

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,483 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,753% compared to the average volume of 134 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,436,000 after acquiring an additional 583,399 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,885,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,518,000 after acquiring an additional 272,774 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 459.0% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 99,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 81,700 shares during the period.

BATS ITA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $98.09. 230,915 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

