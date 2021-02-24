iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Stock Price Up 6.5%

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ)’s share price rose 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.45. Approximately 286,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 511,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

