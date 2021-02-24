Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Up 10.6%

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.44 and last traded at $1.36. 6,400,150 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 23,642,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Isoray from $1.25 to $2.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Isoray in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a P/E ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Isoray had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,268.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,348,532 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 837,832 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Isoray by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 225,594 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 145,589 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Isoray by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 610,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

