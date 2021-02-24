iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 43645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iStar by 6.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 40,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iStar by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 322,059 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $13.69.

iStar Company Profile (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

