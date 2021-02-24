iStar (NYSE:STAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

iStar (NYSE:STAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iStar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 13.11%.

iStar stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 7,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,617. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. iStar has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAR. Zacks Investment Research cut iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

