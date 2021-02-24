IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.00. IT Tech Packaging shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 97,572 shares changing hands.
Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)
IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.
