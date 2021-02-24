IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Gap Up to $0.88

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.88, but opened at $1.00. IT Tech Packaging shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 97,572 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 548,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of IT Tech Packaging worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

