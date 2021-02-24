Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 1,322,944 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 460.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the period. Globant accounts for about 3.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 4.34% of Globant worth $55,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $916,096,000 after buying an additional 530,672 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,589,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,963,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 957,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $171,649,000 after acquiring an additional 224,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

NYSE GLOB traded up $6.74 on Wednesday, reaching $219.75. 3,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,275. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 173.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

