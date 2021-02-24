Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 1,339,233 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 337,338.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,233 shares during the period. Natura &Co makes up 1.7% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of Natura &Co worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Natura &Co during the fourth quarter worth about $8,781,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 396,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.43. 16,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,920. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.