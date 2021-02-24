Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 3,934,782 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 26,082.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,949,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934,782 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 4.1% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 1.63% of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares worth $65,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 409,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,671,000 after buying an additional 42,085 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,824,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 592,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.92. The company had a trading volume of 346,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,284. Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.13.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

