Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $131.31 Million Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,563,562 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco comprises approximately 8.2% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.28% of Banco Bradesco worth $131,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE BBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.47. 1,905,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,783,254. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

