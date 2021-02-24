Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $94.43 Million Stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,494,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 958,133 shares during the period. América Móvil makes up approximately 5.9% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of América Móvil worth $94,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 10,160 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in América Móvil by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in América Móvil by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,634 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in América Móvil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX remained flat at $$13.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 130,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,852,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $17.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.