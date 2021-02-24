Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 6.85% of MercadoLibre worth $24,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,611.17.

MELI stock traded down $60.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,715.05. 22,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,753. The company has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11,097.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.62. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,853.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,447.18.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

