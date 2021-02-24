Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,756,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,399,000. Telefónica comprises approximately 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.05% of Telefónica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 24,754 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,192 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Telefónica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 274,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Telefónica in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

TEF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,937. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 109.53 and a beta of 0.86. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09.

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

