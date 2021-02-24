ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

NYSE ITT opened at $81.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.16. ITT has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $82.90.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. ITT’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ITT by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

See Also: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.