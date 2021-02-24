Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a fifty-two week low of $11.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $507.19 million, a PE ratio of -80.03 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

