IXICO (LON:IXI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.91

IXICO plc (LON:IXI)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 89.91 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 35,669 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £40.54 million and a P/E ratio of 44.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

IXICO Company Profile (LON:IXI)

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for IXICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IXICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.