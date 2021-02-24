IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 9% Higher

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.47. 3,276,276 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 6,684,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on IZEA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of $243.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

