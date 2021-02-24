J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading 7.3% Higher

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.32. 621,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 607,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The business had revenue of $117.22 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.Jill by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 5,482.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56,692 shares during the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

