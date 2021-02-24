J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $212.34

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 212.34 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 230.20 ($3.01). J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) shares last traded at GBX 229.10 ($2.99), with a volume of 4,430,398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.71 ($2.95).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 238.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 212.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,145.50.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

