J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.60

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.60 and last traded at $113.29, with a volume of 14937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their target price on J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded J2 Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.42.

Get J2 Global alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Ressler sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $19,534,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,039,835.79. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,050 shares of company stock worth $20,729,266. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.