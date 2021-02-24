Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.20 and last traded at $100.87. 713,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 369,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.28.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $89.01. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

