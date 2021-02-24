Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Trading Up 6.4%

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 7,530 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 65,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$230.52 million and a PE ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41.

About Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

