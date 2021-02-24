James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,079.32

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) (LON:FSJ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.32 ($14.10) and traded as high as GBX 1,214 ($15.86). James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,202 ($15.70), with a volume of 93,858 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £603.42 million and a P/E ratio of 24.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,036.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,079.32.

James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) Company Profile (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons plc (FSJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.