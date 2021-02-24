James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE JHX opened at $31.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 93.97 and a beta of 1.24. James Hardie Industries has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

