Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Trading Up 0.9%

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$34.69 and last traded at C$34.41. 119,726 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 105,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$41.50 to C$42.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.75 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.76, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 36.03.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, sells, and markets natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

