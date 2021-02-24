JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading 16.7% Higher

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s share price traded up 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.31. 1,267,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 808,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.38.

In other JanOne news, CFO Virland A. Johnson sold 4,112 shares of JanOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $35,568.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,045 shares in the company, valued at $320,439.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

JanOne Inc develops treatments for conditions that cause severe pain. The company, through its non-addictive pain-relieving drugs, focuses on reduction for need of opioid prescriptions to treat disease associated pain that can lead to opioid abuse. Its lead candidate JAN101 provides slow-release formulation of sodium nitrite therapeutic for treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD).

