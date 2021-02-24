Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 664,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $33,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,237,000 after buying an additional 595,362 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,517,000.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 22,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $50.52.

