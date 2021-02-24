Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)’s stock price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.57 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JAPAF)

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands.

