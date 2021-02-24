Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.08

Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) (LON:JWNG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.08 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.04 ($0.14), with a volume of 807626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.38 ($0.10).

The firm has a market capitalization of £10.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

In other Jaywing plc (JWNG.L) news, insider Andrew Robert Fryatt acquired 96,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £6,787.83 ($8,868.34).

Jaywing plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing services in the United Kingdom and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Brand Performance, Online Performance, and Data, Analysis & Technology. It offers marketing agency and consultancy services. The company also provides data services and consultancy; search engine optimization; Website designing and building; online marketing and media; and product development services.

